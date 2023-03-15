We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Recent fires, lack of shelter raising concern for Omaha’s homeless

Neighbors and community members are raising concerns over the safety of homeless people in the metro.
By John Chapman
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - There are many abandoned homes that are not secure and anyone can walk into to find shelter. That can be dangerous, and perhaps deadly.

Omaha Fire Department officials believe two homeless people had been moving in and out of the home for a long time.

Gage Bothwell lives close to the Siena Francis House, and next door to an abandoned home -- a combination he says has not been a good thing.

“I moved in July of last year and within two weeks of me moving, the first house fire happened, and then a week after that a couple more happened, and I caught a couple of them in my backyard,” Bothwell said.

He believes the homeless need more mental healthcare and more programs. The Siena Francis House is doing all it can to find homes for the homeless. Right now, they’re building tiny homes, hoping to keep those in need off the street.

Detria Price works with the homeless. She says more needs to be done to keep homeless people safe.

“It’s not enough places for them to go, but it’s their mental health,” Price said. “The drugs are the biggest barrier because when they’re on drugs they don’t want shelter, but when they come off they need shelter.”

Omaha City Councilmember Juanita Johnson represents the second district, with Siena Francis in her area. Johnson says she plans to talk to the city’s recently-hired homeless services coordinator in the near future.

“I’m looking forward to engaging with her and that committee and coming up with something tangible that I can inform others in the community on what efforts will be taken in the days ahead to address this issue,” Johnson said.

Johnson says it will take everyone working together to provide the homeless with the services they need to be safe.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WOWT 6 News On Your Side: Neighboring homes face demolition
Abandoned homes in West Omaha torn down after several violations
Concept images for The Crossroads development at 72nd and Dodge streets in Omaha
Update on The Crossroads development as site preparation moves forward
A woman was reportedly found dead inside a car at the Harry Reid International Airport in Las...
Body goes undiscovered at airport for 23 days
Possible human remains found north of Elkhorn
It's week three of a one-woman filibuster in Lincoln.
Nebraska Legislature filibuster enters third week as progress continues to stall

Latest News

A new center is now open to help victims of sex trafficking and addiction.
Sex-trafficking victim pays it forward at Omaha nonprofit that helped turn her life around
A new center is now open to help victims of sex trafficking and addiction.
New center for sex trafficking victims opens in Omaha
Here for Her Event 2023
Donate to the Here for Her Women’s Essential Drive
Crescent, Iowa community voices concern over potential school closure