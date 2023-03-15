Possible human remains north of Elkhorn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the discovery of possible human remains Tuesday.

Deputies were dispatched to 216th & Rainwood Road at 3:44 p.m. to look into it.

While they found no apparent sign of criminal activity, they believe the remains may have been there for a long time.

It is not clear yet whether the remains were human or something else.

Anyone who has information about the situation is asked to call the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 402-444-6000.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.