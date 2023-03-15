Omaha fire crews respond to accidental early-morning blaze

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A family of five was forced out of their home Wednesday morning after a house fire tore through their home.

Omaha fire crews were dispatched to a home near 5th and Oak Streets at 6:15 a.m. Smoke and flames were reported from the rear of the house on approach and the fire was declared working a few minutes later.

Two adults and three children were displaced from the home. The Red Cross was on location to assist them with a place to stay.

The cause of the fire was determined to be an accident due to improperly-discarded smoking materials. Smoke detectors were present in the home, but they did not go off.

Total damage is estimated at $20,000.

