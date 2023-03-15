Omaha fire crews respond to accidental early-morning blaze
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A family of five was forced out of their home Wednesday morning after a house fire tore through their home.
Omaha fire crews were dispatched to a home near 5th and Oak Streets at 6:15 a.m. Smoke and flames were reported from the rear of the house on approach and the fire was declared working a few minutes later.
Two adults and three children were displaced from the home. The Red Cross was on location to assist them with a place to stay.
The cause of the fire was determined to be an accident due to improperly-discarded smoking materials. Smoke detectors were present in the home, but they did not go off.
Total damage is estimated at $20,000.
Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.