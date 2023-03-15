Nebraska state senator proposes censuring filibustering colleague

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - State senators continued to express their frustration Wednesday with a colleague intent on disrupting the daily business of the Legislature.

After days of pushback from others in the Unicameral about the continued filibustering from State Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh, one in opposition said the Omaha senator had crossed the line.

State Sen. Julie Slama of Sterling proposed censuring Cavanaugh on Wednesday on her characterization of passing LB574 as akin to genocide. The bill, introduced by State Sen. Kathleen Kauth of Omaha, would ban gender-altering care for transgender youth.

“I want us to take a vote on these bills and I want a record for the history of this genocide for those who stood by it, for those who had an opportunity to change the course of history, the direction in which we are moving as a state and as a country. I want a record. I want the bloody hands recorded. This is a genocide. This is an assault on a population of people because they are different from you.”

Slama’s call for action prompted discussion on the matter.

When the session resumed, Speaker John Arch of La Vista said the Legislature would not take up the matter, and the session resumed with State Sens. Danielle Conrad and Jen Day to rebuke colleagues on their attempt to silence a fellow senator.

Nebraska State Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh

Cavanaugh vows to filibuster every bill for the rest of the session — meaning she can stall for eight hours at a time.

With senators reaching the back half of the current session — the halfway point was Tuesday — Arch told senators to expect to work into the night beginning March 28 in order to get more accomplished.

Senators were placed on notice Tuesday to be prepared for late nights starting at the end of the month as there are a number of bills that still haven’t gone before a committee. A night schedule is expected to be issued on Thursday.

Committee hearings wrap up a week from Friday.

