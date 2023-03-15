We are Local
Nebraska state senator proposes censuring filibustering colleague

Slama said Cavanaugh’s characterization of LB574 crossed a line
As an Omaha state senator's filibuster drags on, the unicameral's schedule is being adjusted to take up the slack.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - State senators continued to express their frustration Wednesday with a colleague intent on disrupting the daily business of the Legislature.

After days of pushback from others in the Unicameral about the continued filibustering from State Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh, one in opposition said the Omaha senator had crossed the line.

State Sen. Julie Slama of Sterling proposed censuring Cavanaugh on Wednesday on her characterization of passing LB574 as akin to genocide. The bill, introduced by State Sen. Kathleen Kauth of Omaha, would ban gender-altering care for transgender youth.

Slama’s call for action prompted discussion on the matter.

When the session resumed, Speaker John Arch of La Vista said the Legislature would not take up the matter, and the session resumed with State Sens. Danielle Conrad and Jen Day to rebuke colleagues on their attempt to silence a fellow senator.

Cavanaugh vows to filibuster every bill for the rest of the session — meaning she can stall for eight hours at a time.

With senators reaching the back half of the current session — the halfway point was Tuesday — Arch told senators to expect to work into the night beginning March 28 in order to get more accomplished.

Senators were placed on notice Tuesday to be prepared for late nights starting at the end of the month as there are a number of bills that still haven’t gone before a committee. A night schedule is expected to be issued on Thursday.

Committee hearings wrap up a week from Friday.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Assistant News Director Cassie Crowe and Digital Director Gina Dvorak contributed to this report.

