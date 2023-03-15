Missing 56-year-old Kearney man last seen in Council Bluffs

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Authorities are looking for a Kearney man who was reported missing earlier this week.

Patrick Weber, 56, was last seen in Council Bluffs, but his car was found near a school in Bellevue.

Council Bluffs Police said Wednesday that he was reported missing on Saturday, March 4, when family members couldn’t reach him after he failed to show up for work.

Weber owns a 1996 Buick LeSabre, which he drove to Council Bluffs, Iowa, on Monday, Feb. 27.

Police are looking for a Kearney man who was reported missing earlier this week. He owns a 1996 Buick LeSabre last seen in Council Bluffs, Iowa. (Council Bluffs Police Department)

According to the CBPD report, he checked into a hotel near Interstate 80 and the South Expressway. He drives a 1996 Buick LeSabre with a Nebraska license plate, No. 9-E7999. The vehicle was last seen parked and unoccupied in the area of Bryan Middle School, located near 48th Street and Giles Road.

Anyone with information about the vehicle or Weber’s possible whereabouts is asked to call CBPD at 712-328-4728.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.