Marquette murder case headed to trial court

A Marquette man has been officially charged with second-degree murder in the beating death of his wife.
By KSNB Local4
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
AURORA, Neb. (KSNB) - A Marquette man is going to trial court after being charged with murder in the beating death of his wife.

Jeffrey Adams, 47, is charged with second degree murder. He waived a probable cause hearing in Hamilton County Court and his case has now been transferred to the Hamilton County District Court for possible trial.

Angela Adams was found beaten to death Feb. 26 at her home in Marquette. Court records show the Hamilton County Sheriff found her body in a pool of blood in her bedroom with cuts around her eyes and nose. Court records indicate that Jeffrey Adams told investigators that he had punched Angela after the two had an argument the night before.

Adams is scheduled for an arraignment hearing in Hamilton County District Court April 20. At an arraignment, a suspect typically pleads guilty or not guilty to a crime.

The max penalty for a conviction on second degree murder is life in prison.

