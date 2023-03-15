Health department: STIs spiking in Douglas County

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Sexually transmitted infections are spiking in Douglas County, health department officials said Wednesday.

The Douglas County Health Department released preliminary data for 2022 showing chlamydia at its highest rate in the past 10 years. In 2021, 4,000 cases were reported; in 2022, that number was 4,450.

The biggest increase in STIs was seen in rates of primary and secondary syphilis in women — up 120% and 24% percent respectively, with a 169% increase in unknown latent syphilis in women.

Douglas County Health Director Dr. Lindsay Huse told 6 News those increases are likely connected to the COVID-19 pandemic.

—

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.