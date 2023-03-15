Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Windy, cold Thursday with rain to snow chances

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Wednesday has been windy but warm with highs in the 60s and 70s... Our next system moves in Thursday and comes along with a shift in the winds. A strong N wind drives in cold air and temperatures fall fast. Gusts from the N will reach into the 40s to near 50mph and make it feel more like the teens to 20s all day.

The morning starts out around 40 at 6AM with rain chances. This transitions us to a mix between 10AM-12PM before a change to all snow and eventually snow that clears by the evening commute.

We’ll see up to 2″ of snow in the Metro, although most see less than that. To the NW we change to snow sooner and 4″-6″ will be possible in Norfolk.

We’ll stay cold through the weekend with a drop to the 20s by Saturday. We’ll gradually warm from there.

