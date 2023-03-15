Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Warm and windy Wednesday ahead of our next storm

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We made it to the 40s and 50s for our Tuesday and on Wednesday we’ll be even warmer! Highs soar into the 60s! Wednesday will be windy but the S winds will help us to warm up. Gusts will reach to the 30s to near 40s and we’ll be windiest in the afternoon.

Wednesday forecast (wowt)

Enjoy the warmth while we have it. Our next system moves in Thursday and comes along with a shift in the winds. A strong N wind drives in cold air and temperatures fall fast.

Wind forecast (wowt)

We’ll start out in the upper 30s with rain chances in the morning and temperatures fall fast through the day. This transitions us to a mix in the late morning to early afternoon and eventually snow that clears by the evening commute.

Changing to snow (wowt)

Totals should stay under 1″ in the Metro but will be higher to the NW.

Snow forecast (wowt)

We’ll stay cold through the weekend with a drop to the 20s by Saturday. We’ll gradually warm from there.

10 day forecast (wowt)

