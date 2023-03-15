We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Warm and windy Wednesday ahead of our next storm

By Emily Roehler
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 7:07 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We made it to the 40s and 50s for our Tuesday and on Wednesday we’ll be even warmer! Highs soar into the 60s! Wednesday will be windy but the S winds will help us to warm up. Gusts will reach to the 30s to near 40s and we’ll be windiest in the afternoon.

Wednesday forecast
Wednesday forecast(wowt)

Enjoy the warmth while we have it. Our next system moves in Thursday and comes along with a shift in the winds. A strong N wind drives in cold air and temperatures fall fast.

Wind forecast
Wind forecast(wowt)

We’ll start out in the upper 30s with rain chances in the morning and temperatures fall fast through the day. This transitions us to a mix in the late morning to early afternoon and eventually snow that clears by the evening commute.

Changing to snow
Changing to snow(wowt)

Totals should stay under 1″ in the Metro but will be higher to the NW.

Snow forecast
Snow forecast(wowt)

We’ll stay cold through the weekend with a drop to the 20s by Saturday. We’ll gradually warm from there.

10 day forecast
10 day forecast(wowt)

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WOWT 6 News On Your Side: Neighboring homes face demolition
Abandoned homes in West Omaha torn down after several violations
Nebraska lawmaker continues effort to eliminate property, income and corporate taxes, replace them with consumption tax
The City of Omaha released more details about plans for the streetcar, including examples of...
Petition to stop Omaha streetcar reaches more than 1,000 signatures
Omaha Police reports results of DUI enforcement operation
Woman pleads no contest in fatal Omaha hit and run

Latest News

10 Day Forecast: Strong front Thursday brings dropping temps, winter precip and gusty winds
3 Day Forecast: Windy with warmer temps today and Wednesday, falling temps Thursday
Tuesday Afternoon Outlook
Gusty southerly winds send temperatures up Tuesday and Wednesday
Gusty southerly winds send temperatures up Tuesday