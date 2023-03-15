We are Local
Donate to the Here for Her Women’s Essential Drive

April 13, 5am-7pm
Here for Her Event 2023
Here for Her Event 2023(WOWT)
By Carly Beckman
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Help women in our community by donating to Here for Her Women’s Essentials Drive on April 13, 5am-7pm.

Location drop offs: Methodist Women’s Hospital 192nd and Dodge & Jennie Edmundson Hospital 808 E Pierce St. in Council Bluffs.

Donations will help homeless women and children in need of NEW essential items. Items that are used in their everyday lives. Donating is quick, easy and contact-free. Simply pull up and pop your trunk. Our volunteers will collect your donation. Cash donations will also be accepted.

List of Donation Items Needed:

  • Period Products
    • Tampons
    • Pads
    • Liners
    • Feminine Wipes
  • Personal Hygiene Items
    • Toilet Paper
    • Flushable Wipes
    • Shampoo and Conditioner
    • Soap and Body Wash
    • Lotion
    • Toothpaste and Toothbrushes
    • Deodorant
  • Baby & Toddler Essentials
    • Diapers
    • Pull-ups
    • Baby Wipes
    • Diaper Cream
    • Baby Shampoo and Lotion

WOWT and Methodist Health System will be collecting items for the Open Door Mission in Omaha and the Micah House in Council Bluffs.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

