Tyrese and Trey Songz to perform at CHI Health Center

This Oct. 28, 2016 file photo shows Trey Songz performing during the Power 99 Powerhouse 2016...
This Oct. 28, 2016 file photo shows Trey Songz performing during the Power 99 Powerhouse 2016 in Philadelphia.(WTVG)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - R&B artists Tyrese and Trey Songz are making a stop at the CHI Health Center as part of a nationwide tour this summer.

Tyrese Gibson and Trey Songz are headlining A Night 2 Remember, a nationwide tour also featuring 112, H-Town and J Holiday.

The five R&B stars will perform June 10 at the CHI Health Center.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 17 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster and the CHI Health Center Box Office.

