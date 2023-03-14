We are Local
Omaha Police investigate fatal Tuesday morning crash

(WOWT)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police says a 19-year-old man died following a crash early Tuesday morning at 91st and Park Drive.

Officers responded just after 12:30 a.m. and found a 2011 Mazda 6 that had struck a tree.

The sole occupant of the vehicle, Shane Foote, was transported to the hospital in extremely critical condition. He died at the hospital.

Police say speed and lack of seatbelt use are possible factors. The investigation is ongoing.

