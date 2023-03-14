We are Local
Police: Omaha man dies after crashing into school bus

(MaxPixel)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A driver involved in a crash with a school bus last week has died from his injuries.

According to Omaha Police, officers responded to a crash near 58th and Blondo on Thursday, March 9 at 8:43 a.m.

Authorities say the driver of a 2006 Cadillac DTS was westbound on Blondo when it cross the centerline and hit a school bus.

The driver, identified by police as 61-year-old Yusuf Kafele of Omaha, was sent to Nebraska Medical Center in critical condition. Kafele died at the hospital on Monday, March 13.

Nine students were on the bus at the time of the crash and two were sent to the hospital as a precaution. No one on the bus had visible injuries according to police.

The investigation is still ongoing.

