Millard Public Schools levy override: Initial ballot totals favor ‘yes’ vote

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Preliminary vote totals in the Millard Public Schools district on the levy override showed more in favor of allowing further hikes in school taxes for property owners.

Douglas and Sarpy county voters residing in school district had until 5 p.m. Tuesday to turn in their ballots on the Levy Override Election — a yes or no question on whether the district should be allowed to continue to levy taxes greater than what the current law allows.

A “yes” outcome would give the district the power to have greater levies for another five years. The MPS superintendent told 6 News that if the vote were to fail, significant cuts would have to be made.

The average home price in Millard is $300,000. That homeowner is now paying just under $120 in additional school taxes each year as the district is using 3.79 cents of its override authority. If voters say yes it could use up to 9 cents, which would increase the typical tax bill by $270 instead of $120.

There was no in-person balloting; all ballots were mailed out to voters — in Douglas and Sarpy counties — in February. They were due at drop sites or to the election offices by 5 p.m. Tuesday.

The first unofficial results posted to the Douglas County Election Commission website just after the deadline on Tuesday showed the following results after counting 25,452 ballots from Douglas and Sarpy county voters:

Yes: 15,110

No: 10,312

According to the election commission, there are 65,653 Douglas County voters eligible to cast ballots in this election.

—

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.