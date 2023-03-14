We are Local
Gusty southerly winds send temperatures up Tuesday and Wednesday

By Jaret Lansford
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 5:04 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Tuesday morning starts on a chilly note with temperatures in the teens.

However, there will be sunshine around and that will combine with increasing southerly winds that gust up to 30 miles per hour to warm us up quickly.

Tuesday Wind Gusts
Tuesday Wind Gusts(WOWT)

By the afternoon, we will be up into the mid to upper 40s despite some cloud cover drifting overhead at times.

Wednesday takes that to the next level with gusts in the 35 to 40 miles per hour range.

Wednesday 6 to 6 Forecast
Wednesday 6 to 6 Forecast(WOWT)

This will help us, along with a warmer start, to get to near 60 for our high.

Cloud cover will increase as the day goes on ahead of our next storm system.

This will bring some showers into the area by Thursday morning.

Once these start, our temperatures will start to slide, going from the upper 30s into the 20s by the afternoon.

This means that we will transition from that cold rain into snow.

Thursday Precipitation
Thursday Precipitation(WOWT)

Totals look like they end up under an inch with more snow as you head off to our north.

Winds will turn very gusty for the second half of the day with gusts over 40 miles per hour possible.

Thursday Wind Gusts
Thursday Wind Gusts(WOWT)

This will continue to pull colder air in with temps struggling to get to 30 on Friday and highs in the 20s on Saturday.

Temperatures will begin to warm up next week as we get back to near 50 by Wednesday.

Precipitation chances are looking pretty low at this point.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

