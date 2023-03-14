Finalists named in Nebraska Commissioner of Education run

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The search committee of the Nebraska State Board of Education has announced four finalists in the search for the state’s next Commissioner of Education.

“The Board received a strong slate of applicants and while choosing finalists was not an easy task, we feel very confident in our selections,” said board president Patti Gubbels. “Each finalist brings a unique perspective and extensive experience that will benefit our state.”

The four finalists are as follows:

Dr. Lisa Coons, Chief Academic Officer for the Tennessee Dept. of Education

Dr. Brian Maher, CEO/Executive Director of the South Dakota Board of Regents

Dr. Melissa Poloncic, Superintendent of DC West Community Schools

Dr. Summer Stephens, Superintendent of Schools/CTE Administrator for Churchill County School District, Fallon, Nevada

Feedback from a community survey and a public work session with board members helped in the finalists’ selection. The Board will interview the finalists in public meetings on March 30, with a new commissioner being selected at a public meeting the next day.

