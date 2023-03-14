We are Local
Douglas County to be placed on 1-day burn ban due to dry weather

(Pexels.com)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 6:58 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Douglas County will have a temporary burn ban this week.

According to the Douglas County Fire Chiefs, a county-wide burn ban will begin Wednesday, March 15, and will end the following day, Thursday, March 16.

Officials say the ban is due to warm, windy and dry weather in the forecast. The conditions are prime for potential fires.

