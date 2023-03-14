We are Local
Update on The Crossroads development as site preparation moves forward

Concept images for The Crossroads development at 72nd and Dodge streets in Omaha
Concept images for The Crossroads development at 72nd and Dodge streets in Omaha(Courtesy of Lockwood Development)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An update on the progress at the site of The Crossroads development.

During a City Council hearing, Lockwood Development announced they have demolished the entire site near 72nd and Dodge except for a small part next to the Target.

They are currently working to add two turn lanes from eastbound Dodge into the project. Parts of Dodge and Cass street will also be widened for the project.

The group went before the City Council to address a portion of the redevelopment agreement.

They are set to start paving public streets within the project in May, with paving wrapping up in August.

Construction on buildings is slated to start next year.

