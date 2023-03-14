We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Abandoned homes in West Omaha torn down after several violations

WOWT 6 News On Your Side: Neighboring homes face demolition
WOWT 6 News On Your Side: Neighboring homes face demolition
By Mike McKnight
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 8:17 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A busy corner in northwest Omaha is looking better tonight several months after 6 On Your Side exposed a pair of dangerous eyesores.

Last November, nearby residents drew issue with two neighboring abandoned houses in the area of 168th and Bedford.

One was torn down by a developer a few weeks later, but the second graffiti-covered house owned by a church group remained standing until now.

After several violation notices, the city hired a demolition contractor. It cost taxpayers more than $23,000 to tear down the house and a large outbuilding located behind it.

The property owner will be billed and if it’s not paid, a lien could be slapped on the corner lot.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska lawmaker continues effort to eliminate property, income and corporate taxes, replace them with consumption tax
Bob and Loveda Proctor were found deceased, according to Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office.
Missing Aurora couple found deceased
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is investigating after 39-year-old Laron Hodges' body was...
Douglas County Sheriff: Missing Omaha man’s body found concealed in vehicle
File - police lights
Omaha woman sentenced for child neglect resulting in death arrested for violating probation
Papillion-La Vista Community Schools reaches $1M settlement after student death

Latest News

(AP graphic)
Monday March 13 COVID-19 update: Woman in her 50s among 4 deaths in Douglas County
A Norfolk filmmaker made waves at the Omaha Film Festival on just how much goes into a...
‘Behind the Boom’ featured in this year’s Omaha Film Festival
Former Nebraska State Trooper sentenced to prison for sexual assault of a child
A Norfolk filmmaker made waves at the Omaha Film Festival on just how much goes into a...
Nebraska filmmaker highlights pyrotechnical show in "Behind the Boom"