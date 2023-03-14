Abandoned homes in West Omaha torn down after several violations

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A busy corner in northwest Omaha is looking better tonight several months after 6 On Your Side exposed a pair of dangerous eyesores.

Last November, nearby residents drew issue with two neighboring abandoned houses in the area of 168th and Bedford.

One was torn down by a developer a few weeks later, but the second graffiti-covered house owned by a church group remained standing until now.

After several violation notices, the city hired a demolition contractor. It cost taxpayers more than $23,000 to tear down the house and a large outbuilding located behind it.

The property owner will be billed and if it’s not paid, a lien could be slapped on the corner lot.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.