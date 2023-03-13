Woman pleads no contest in fatal Omaha hit and run

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A woman appears in court after allegedly leaving the scene of a fatal hit and run last year.

The victim, 29-year-old Jerica Schuman, was walking near 75th and Maple streets in the early morning hours of Nov. 1, 2022, when she was hit by a car that fled the scene. The vehicle was found the next day.

The driver allegedly told police that she panicked after hitting a pedestrian and that she circled the scene in her car several times to ensure the pedestrian was getting proper care, but she never stopped or called the police.

According to Douglas County Court documents, 21-year-old Brianna Polinsky pleaded no contest to leaving the scene of a personal injury accident resulting in serious bodily injury or death.

Brianna Polinsky, 21 (Omaha Police Department)

Polinsky will be sentenced April 25. She faces up to 4 years in prison and a $25,000 fine.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.