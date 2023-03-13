Robert Gottsch to be appointed as Papillion’s new Fire Chief

PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - Papillion is getting a new Fire Chief.

The City of Papillion announced Monday that Mayor David Black will appoint Robert Gottsch as Fire Chief. Gottsch was selected through a selection process involving the Papillion Civil Service Commission, partner jurisdictions, Papillion Fire Department leadership, elected officials and community partners.

The appointment comes after the retirement of Chief Bill Bowes. As Fire Chief, Gottsch will lead the Papillion Fire Department, consisting of 60 firefighters across four stations.

Gottsch is a Navy Veteran and recently retired from the Omaha Fire Department after 30 years of service, the last 11 years of which he served as a Batallion Chief. Gottsch has also spent six years in fire investigation.

“Robert is a value-driven individual that is humble and approachable, yet always professional,” said Mayor Black. “He has a proven record of investing in people so that they can be empowered to fulfill the mission of the organization — a developer of next-generation leaders. I am proud to appoint him as Papillion’s Fire Chief.”

Gottsch has a master’s degree in public administration from the University of Nebraska Omaha, as well as a bachelor’s in agriculture sciences and natural resources, and an associate’s in fire protective technology. In addition to his education, Gottsch is also one of only six people in Nebraska who is a Credentialed Chief Fire Officer through the Center for Public Safety Excellence.

Gottsch will be appointed as Fire Chief during the March 21 Papillion City Council meeting.

