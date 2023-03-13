Police: 4 dead in shooting at Dallas apartment building

Police are investigating after four people died in a shooting at a Dallas apartment building.
Police are investigating after four people died in a shooting at a Dallas apartment building.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 1:20 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (AP) - Police in Dallas have confirmed four people died in a Sunday night shooting at an apartment building.

Dallas Police Department Public Information Officer Juan Fernandez said in an email to The Associated Press that officers responded around 7:10 p.m. to a report of a shooting in the 3500 block of Villaverde Avenue in Northwest Dallas.

Fernandez said four people were found with gunshot wounds and all of the victims died at the scene.

Details about the victims and the shooter, including whether a suspect was in custody, were not immediately released.

An investigation is ongoing, Fernandez said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is investigating after 39-year-old Laron Hodges' body was...
Douglas County Sheriff: Missing Omaha man’s body found concealed in vehicle
FILE - The Dorel Juvenile Group said the lower seat anchors used to secure the child seat base...
Nearly 60,000 car seats recalled for failing seat anchors
Fire from cooking accident causes $8,500 in damage to Omaha apartment
Nebraska lawmaker continues effort to eliminate property, income and corporate taxes, replace them with consumption tax
Bob and Loveda Proctor were found deceased, according to Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office.
Missing Aurora couple found deceased

Latest News

The father is accused of fatally beating an elderly man previously convicted of child sexual...
Authorities: Father confesses to killing man he believed was stalking his daughter
A TV screen displayed at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, shows a news program...
US, S. Korea hold drills as North Korea launches missiles from sub
Creighton WBB watch party
Creighton women earn six seed, headed to South Bend
Police responded to reports of a person, said to be 21-year-old Tegan Williams, disturbing a...
Police: 3 officers injured in fight with suspect at Ariz. coffee shop