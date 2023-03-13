Petition to stop Omaha streetcar reaches more than 1,000 signatures
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 1:56 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A conservative taxpayer watchdog group is working to put the brakes on the plans for a streetcar in Omaha.
Nebraska Taxpayers for Freedom claims the streetcar is a wasteful project and has sponsored a petition to stop the streetcar in its tracks.
The petition has gathered more than 1,000 signatures as of Monday morning.
Leaders of the organization tell 6 News they are currently trying to find a path where the Omaha City Council could cancel the project.
