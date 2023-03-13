Petition to stop Omaha streetcar reaches more than 1,000 signatures

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A conservative taxpayer watchdog group is working to put the brakes on the plans for a streetcar in Omaha.

Nebraska Taxpayers for Freedom claims the streetcar is a wasteful project and has sponsored a petition to stop the streetcar in its tracks.

The petition has gathered more than 1,000 signatures as of Monday morning.

Leaders of the organization tell 6 News they are currently trying to find a path where the Omaha City Council could cancel the project.

