Petition to stop Omaha streetcar reaches more than 1,000 signatures

The City of Omaha released more details about plans for the streetcar, including examples of possible designs.(Courtesy of City of Omaha)
By John Chapman
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 1:56 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A conservative taxpayer watchdog group is working to put the brakes on the plans for a streetcar in Omaha.

Nebraska Taxpayers for Freedom claims the streetcar is a wasteful project and has sponsored a petition to stop the streetcar in its tracks.

The petition has gathered more than 1,000 signatures as of Monday morning.

Leaders of the organization tell 6 News they are currently trying to find a path where the Omaha City Council could cancel the project.

