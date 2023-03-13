Omaha woman sentenced for child neglect resulting in death arrested for violating probation

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The latest chapter in a disturbing case of child neglect.

An Omaha woman, whose 6-month-old daughter died under her care a few years ago, is back in police custody.

Investigators say 25-year-old Carmaleta Price violated her probation and last month a judge issued a warrant for her arrest.

Omaha Police picked her up Saturday.

Price pleaded no contest to charges of negligent child abuse resulting in death. In 2019, investigators alleged she was intoxicated to the level where her 6-month-old daughter fell off the bed and a plastic bag fell on top of her.

A separate family member later found the infant dead.

Judge Stratman sentenced her to four years probation for the plea.

Since then, Price has spent 60 days in jail for violating the terms of her probation twice.

In this latest example, her probation officer told the court that she hasn’t been checking in, moved out of her cousin’s home and continues to drink.

