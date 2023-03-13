Omaha woman sentenced for child neglect resulting in death arrested for violating probation

An Omaha woman who's child died due to alleged neglect is arrested for violating probation
By Brian Mastre
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The latest chapter in a disturbing case of child neglect.

An Omaha woman, whose 6-month-old daughter died under her care a few years ago, is back in police custody.

Investigators say 25-year-old Carmaleta Price violated her probation and last month a judge issued a warrant for her arrest.

Omaha Police picked her up Saturday.

Price pleaded no contest to charges of negligent child abuse resulting in death. In 2019, investigators alleged she was intoxicated to the level where her 6-month-old daughter fell off the bed and a plastic bag fell on top of her.

A separate family member later found the infant dead.

Judge Stratman sentenced her to four years probation for the plea.

Since then, Price has spent 60 days in jail for violating the terms of her probation twice.

In this latest example, her probation officer told the court that she hasn’t been checking in, moved out of her cousin’s home and continues to drink.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska lawmaker continues effort to eliminate property, income and corporate taxes, replace them with consumption tax
Bob and Loveda Proctor were found deceased, according to Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office.
Missing Aurora couple found deceased
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is investigating after 39-year-old Laron Hodges' body was...
Douglas County Sheriff: Missing Omaha man’s body found concealed in vehicle
Robert, 89, and Loveda, 92, Proctor were found dead near a vehicle stuck on a minimum...
Elderly couple missing for months found dead in Nebraska
A neighbor’s tree crashed into Maria Flores’ home on Moulton Street in Decatur on Friday....
‘It’s not fair’: Woman liable for neighbor’s tree that caused damage to her home

Latest News

Nebraska legislators discuss mental health
Nebraska bill proposes changes to mental health emergency protective custody
Nebraska legislators discuss mental health
Nebraska legislators discuss mental health bill
A Nebraska legislator continues his effort to overhaul the state's tax system
Nebraska State Senator pushes for tax overhaul
An Omaha woman who's child died due to alleged neglect is arrested for violating probation
Omaha woman accused of child neglect arrested for violating probation