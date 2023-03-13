Omaha Police reports results of DUI enforcement operation

Omaha Police will conduct a DUI enforcement operation this weekend ahead of the St. Patrick's Day holiday.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police successfully completed two DUI enforcement operations over the weekend.

OPD worked in conjunction with Project Extra Mile, who provided a grant for the special operation. Across the city, two operations were conducted between Saturday and Sunday, March 11 and 12.

76 citations were issued and 13 arrests were made. 25 citations were issued for speeding and/or reckless driving, 7 for driving under the influence, 20 for not having registration or insurance, and 13 for other moving violations.

An additional five citations were issued for driving on a suspended license or other license violations.

Several stops resulted in multiple violations.

