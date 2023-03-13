We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Nebraska Legislature filibuster enters third week as progress continues to stall

It's week three of a one-woman filibuster in Lincoln.
By Brian Mastre
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Legislature is on week three of a one-woman filibuster.

Omaha Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh has vowed to object to anything and everything unless, in her view, the rest of the body gets its act together.

“I’m going to get back to reading letters from individuals in opposition to LB574,” Cavanaugh said. “I’m the parent of a transgender son. Our journey started when he was 17.”

LB574 would ban gender-affirming care for transgender youth. Sen. Cavanaugh says she’ll continue to stand in the way of bills that she says legislate hate.

“The legislative body does not know better than the medical community about what treatment is appropriate, nor does it know more than the people living with experience and their caregivers,” she said.

Supporters say the goal of the bill is to protect young people from making irreversible decisions too quickly.

At this stage, they refuse to pull the bill. Sen. Cavanaugh says she would pull back on the filibuster if they do.

“We don’t need a multi-million dollar advertising campaign about how great Nebraska is if we don’t pursue hate and divisive measures,” said Sen. Danielle Conrad of Lincoln. “If we can rise to the challenge, put away the loudest voices on each side of the political spectrum and do the work of the people and take on the top challenges of Nebraskans.”

Find a list of priority bills.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska lawmaker continues effort to eliminate property, income and corporate taxes, replace them with consumption tax
Bob and Loveda Proctor were found deceased, according to Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office.
Missing Aurora couple found deceased
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is investigating after 39-year-old Laron Hodges' body was...
Douglas County Sheriff: Missing Omaha man’s body found concealed in vehicle
Robert, 89, and Loveda, 92, Proctor were found dead near a vehicle stuck on a minimum...
Elderly couple missing for months found dead in Nebraska
File - police lights
Omaha woman sentenced for child neglect resulting in death arrested for violating probation

Latest News

It's week three of a one-woman filibuster in Lincoln.
Unicameral filibuster reaches week three
Nebraska legislators discuss mental health
Nebraska bill proposes changes to mental health emergency protective custody
Nebraska legislators discuss mental health
Nebraska legislators discuss mental health bill
A Nebraska legislator continues his effort to overhaul the state's tax system
Nebraska State Senator pushes for tax overhaul