Nebraska Bankers Association says state’s industry remains strong

(Piqsels)
By Jacob Comer
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska banking officials believe the state’s banking industry is largely unaffected by the closures of large banks in New York and California.

The Nebraska Bankers Association issues a statement following the failures of New York-based Signature Bank and California-based Silicon Valley Bank.

“Nebraska’s banking industry remains a source of strength and stability,” the Nebraska Bankers Association said. “They maintain strong capital levels and record levels of loan loss reserves, allowing them to successfully absorb economic shocks. Nebraska bankers take pride in their strong relationships with customers and are invested in the economic growth and prosperity of the state.”

RELATED: Biden tells US to have confidence in banks after 2 collapse

Nebraska banking officials say the two bank failures appear to be outliers and are “not reflective of the norm for banks across America and Nebraska.”

“The closed banks had significant exposure to volatile sectors including cryptocurrency. Nebraska banks have limited exposure to these types of industries.”

Sen. Pete Ricketts also spoke up on Twitter about the recent bank failures.

“I am closely following the news about Silicon Valley Bank and the actions taken by Federal and state regulators,” Ricketts said. “I’m especially grateful for our strong community banks in Nebraska. We saw firsthand their resilience during the pandemic as they worked diligently to distribute PPP loans. Our community banks continue to be institutions we can count on today.”

The recent bank failures are the first in nearly three years. Silicon Valley Bank’s collapse was the second-largest in U.S. history.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska lawmaker continues effort to eliminate property, income and corporate taxes, replace them with consumption tax
Bob and Loveda Proctor were found deceased, according to Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office.
Missing Aurora couple found deceased
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is investigating after 39-year-old Laron Hodges' body was...
Douglas County Sheriff: Missing Omaha man’s body found concealed in vehicle
Robert, 89, and Loveda, 92, Proctor were found dead near a vehicle stuck on a minimum...
Elderly couple missing for months found dead in Nebraska
A neighbor’s tree crashed into Maria Flores’ home on Moulton Street in Decatur on Friday....
‘It’s not fair’: Woman liable for neighbor’s tree that caused damage to her home

Latest News

Kenneth Lee Simpson, 35, is the subject of a Blue Alert after he allegedly shot two officers at...
Standoff underway after 1 officer killed, 1 wounded, Missouri authorities say
Iowa’s January unemployment rate shows growth, officials say
File - police lights
Omaha woman sentenced for child neglect resulting in death arrested for violating probation
Nebraska legislators discuss mental health
Nebraska bill proposes changes to mental health emergency protective custody