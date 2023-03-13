Husband, wife both hit jackpots at casino totaling over $100K

According to the Rampart Casino, a husband and wife hit side-by-side jackpots playing $1 hands...
According to the Rampart Casino, a husband and wife hit side-by-side jackpots playing $1 hands of Four Card Keno on Saturday night.(Rampart Casino via KVVU)
By Caitlin Lilly and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) – A husband and wife who were gambling at a Las Vegas-area casino over the weekend hit jackpots totaling more than $100,000.

According to the Rampart Casino, the unidentified couple hit side-by-side jackpots playing $1 hands of Four Card Keno on Saturday night.

“We aren’t sure who has the bragging rights for the highest win, the husband or the wife, but one hit $87,240 and the other $13,048, adding up to more than $100K,” casino officials told KVVU.

Rampart Casino is located about 10 miles west of the Las Vegas Strip.

No further information about the couple was provided.

Copyright 2023 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska lawmaker continues effort to eliminate property, income and corporate taxes, replace them with consumption tax
Bob and Loveda Proctor were found deceased, according to Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office.
Missing Aurora couple found deceased
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is investigating after 39-year-old Laron Hodges' body was...
Douglas County Sheriff: Missing Omaha man’s body found concealed in vehicle
Robert, 89, and Loveda, 92, Proctor were found dead near a vehicle stuck on a minimum...
Elderly couple missing for months found dead in Nebraska
File - police lights
Omaha woman sentenced for child neglect resulting in death arrested for violating probation

Latest News

he S&P 500 was 1% lower, with the heaviest losses coming from banks.
Bank stocks tumble; others rise on hopes of easier interest rates
Tax tips for filers
Tax tips as filing deadline approaches
FILE - President Joe Biden, right, shakes hands with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese...
LIVE: Biden in San Diego to announce Australia submarine deal
Tax tips as filing deadline approaches