Funeral for Aurora couple scheduled Friday

The bodies of an Aurora couple that had been missing for two months were found northeast of Kearney on Saturday
The funeral for Bob and Loveda Proctor is Friday in Aurora.
The funeral for Bob and Loveda Proctor is Friday in Aurora.(Aurora Police Department)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 1:00 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AURORA, Neb. (KSNB) - The family of an Aurora couple whose bodies were found in rural Buffalo County said a funeral is scheduled Friday.

The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) said Saturday that the bodies of Bob and Loveda Proctor were found near the intersection of 100th and Keystone road about five miles northeast of Kearney. Their car was found stuck on a minimum maintenance road. The couple’s bodies were found nearby. The cause of death was not reported by the sheriff’s office, but foul play was not suspected.

The Buffalo County Attorney ordered autopsies and family members said they would be performed on Monday or Tuesday. The Buffalo County Sheriff’s office did not provide more information on Monday. On Saturday, the sheriff’s office said a joint investigation by the Aurora and Kearney police departments and the BCSO was underway.

A funeral home spokesperson said the Proctor’s funeral was scheduled for Friday. Mar. 17 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary’s church in Aurora. Visitation and a rosary and visitation is scheduled Thursday Mar. 16, at 5 p.m. at the church. Family spokesperson Lacey Fleming expressed gratitude to everyone who looked for the Proctors and who provided support to the family.

The couple had been missing for two months. The Aurora Police Department and other law enforcement agencies received several tips as to their location.

Bob Proctor was 89-years-old, and Loveda Proctor was 92-years-old.

Copyright 2023 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska lawmaker continues effort to eliminate property, income and corporate taxes, replace them with consumption tax
Bob and Loveda Proctor were found deceased, according to Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office.
Missing Aurora couple found deceased
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is investigating after 39-year-old Laron Hodges' body was...
Douglas County Sheriff: Missing Omaha man’s body found concealed in vehicle
Robert, 89, and Loveda, 92, Proctor were found dead near a vehicle stuck on a minimum...
Elderly couple missing for months found dead in Nebraska
A neighbor’s tree crashed into Maria Flores’ home on Moulton Street in Decatur on Friday....
‘It’s not fair’: Woman liable for neighbor’s tree that caused damage to her home

Latest News

Kenneth Lee Simpson, 35, is the subject of a Blue Alert after he allegedly shot two officers at...
Officers shot, suspect in custody after hours-long standoff in Missouri
Omaha Police reports results of DUI enforcement operation
Woman pleads no contest in fatal Omaha hit and run
The City of Omaha released more details about plans for the streetcar, including examples of...
Petition to stop Omaha streetcar reaches more than 1,000 signatures