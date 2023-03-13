Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Big Wednesday warm up ahead of our next storm

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The sun has finally moved back in after a string of overcast days! Overall we can expect to see much more sunshine over the next couple of days than we have seen lately. We’ll kick off Tuesday with sunny skies and temperatures in the 20s... warming to the upper 40s under partly cloudy afternoon skies.

Tue highs (wowt)

High clouds thicken up through the day Wednesday but we’ll be even warmer! Highs soar into the 60s! Both Tuesday and Wednesday will be breezy but the S winds will help us to warm up.

Wed highs (wowt)

Enjoy the warmth while we have it. Our next system moves in Thursday. We’ll start out in the 40s with rain chances and temperatures fall fast through the day. This transitions us to a mix in the afternoon and eventually snow. Chances wind down late Thursday night.

Rain Tuesday AM (wowt)

Thu PM snow (wowt)

We’ll stay cold through the weekend with a drop to the 20s by Saturday. We’ll gradually warm from there.

10 day forecast (wowt)

