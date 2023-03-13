Douglas County Sheriff’s Office shares more details on body found in impound lot

Laron Hodges was reported missing by his family two days before his body was found.
A missing man's death is being investigated as a homicide, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Douglas County Sheriff’s investigators are continuing their investigation into the death of a man whose body was found concealed in a vehicle at an impound lot.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said over the weekend that the body of 39-year-old Laron Hodges of Omaha was discovered on Thursday.

His family says they last saw him on Feb. 2, and they filed a missing persons report last Tuesday.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is investigating after 39-year-old Laron Hodges' body was...
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is investigating after 39-year-old Laron Hodges' body was found concealed inside a car(Douglas County Sheriff's Office)

DCSO Capt. Eric Sellers told 6 News how they were able to find Hodges’ body in a private tow lot.

“We go through the Omaha impound, and they have satellite locations that report to them if vehicles are towed,” Sellers said. “If anyone reports a vehicle stolen, they were able to see that it was at another location.”

Investigators didn’t find the car at the tow lot until last week — meaning Hodges had been missing for more than a month.

Investigators are now trying to pinpoint Hodges’ last-known location.

Omaha Crime Stoppers is offering a $25,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Douglas County Sheriff’s tip line at 402-444-6000 or Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP (7867).

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska lawmaker continues effort to eliminate property, income and corporate taxes, replace them with consumption tax
Bob and Loveda Proctor were found deceased, according to Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office.
Missing Aurora couple found deceased
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is investigating after 39-year-old Laron Hodges' body was...
Douglas County Sheriff: Missing Omaha man’s body found concealed in vehicle
Robert, 89, and Loveda, 92, Proctor were found dead near a vehicle stuck on a minimum...
Elderly couple missing for months found dead in Nebraska
File - police lights
Omaha woman sentenced for child neglect resulting in death arrested for violating probation

Latest News

Metro teachers are receiving training on reunification with students and their parents after...
School safety foundation educates Nebraska teachers about emergency response
Monona County, Iowa authorities are looking for a missing 14-year-old girl.
Monona Co., Iowa Sheriff's Office looking for missing girl
A Lincoln man is in jail after allegedly pointing a laser at a Nebraska State Patrol helicopter.
Lincoln man jailed after allegedly pointing laser at NSP helicopter
Papillion-La Vista Community Schools is paying $1 million to the family of a student who died...
Papillion-La Vista Community Schools reaches settlement in wrongful death case