Douglas County Sheriff’s Office shares more details on body found in impound lot
Laron Hodges was reported missing by his family two days before his body was found.
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Douglas County Sheriff’s investigators are continuing their investigation into the death of a man whose body was found concealed in a vehicle at an impound lot.
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said over the weekend that the body of 39-year-old Laron Hodges of Omaha was discovered on Thursday.
His family says they last saw him on Feb. 2, and they filed a missing persons report last Tuesday.
DCSO Capt. Eric Sellers told 6 News how they were able to find Hodges’ body in a private tow lot.
“We go through the Omaha impound, and they have satellite locations that report to them if vehicles are towed,” Sellers said. “If anyone reports a vehicle stolen, they were able to see that it was at another location.”
Investigators didn’t find the car at the tow lot until last week — meaning Hodges had been missing for more than a month.
Investigators are now trying to pinpoint Hodges’ last-known location.
Omaha Crime Stoppers is offering a $25,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Douglas County Sheriff’s tip line at 402-444-6000 or Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP (7867).
Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.