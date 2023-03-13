Douglas County Sheriff’s Office shares more details on body found in impound lot

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Douglas County Sheriff’s investigators are continuing their investigation into the death of a man whose body was found concealed in a vehicle at an impound lot.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said over the weekend that the body of 39-year-old Laron Hodges of Omaha was discovered on Thursday.

His family says they last saw him on Feb. 2, and they filed a missing persons report last Tuesday.

DCSO Capt. Eric Sellers told 6 News how they were able to find Hodges’ body in a private tow lot.

“We go through the Omaha impound, and they have satellite locations that report to them if vehicles are towed,” Sellers said. “If anyone reports a vehicle stolen, they were able to see that it was at another location.”

Investigators didn’t find the car at the tow lot until last week — meaning Hodges had been missing for more than a month.

Investigators are now trying to pinpoint Hodges’ last-known location.

Omaha Crime Stoppers is offering a $25,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Douglas County Sheriff’s tip line at 402-444-6000 or Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP (7867).

