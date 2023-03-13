Creighton women earn six seed, headed to South Bend

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - In their ninth trip to the Big Dance, the Jays landed the sixth seed. Creighton will face the winner of the first four matchup between Illinois and Mississippi State on Friday in South Bend, Indiana. The Bluejays enter the tournament with a 22-8 record, having faced eight top 25-ranked teams over the course of the regular season.

“I think they rewarded us for the schedule we played, for the strength of the Big East,” said head coach Jim Flanery Sunday after the field of 68 was announced. “I’m excited we got five teams in. I think that shows the strength of our league.”

Last year, the Jays had a historic run in March making it all the way to the Elite Eight before falling to eventual national champions South Carolina.

“It’s a little bit different being the higher seed starting out,” said guard Lauren Jensen. “I think we’ll take that well. I feel like for most of the year we’ve had to play to that expectation. We’ve handled it well. I think it will be good.”

