Creighton men land No. 6 seed, opens play against No. 11 NC State in Denver

By Grace Boyles
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 11:37 PM CDT
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - For the fifth consecutive season the Bluejays have earned an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament. Sixth-seeded CU opens against 11th-seeded North Carolina State at approximately 3 p.m. Friday in Denver, Colorado. The Jays landed in the South Region where Alabama claimed the top seed.

Entering the Big Dance, Creighton is 21-12 overall with a third-place finish in the BIG EAST regular season conference standings. Most recently, the Jays exited the BIG EAST Tournament in the semifinal round.

In 11 of their last 13 postseason bids, the Bluejays have one at least one game. Last year, the Jays lost in the second round of the NCAA Tournament to eventual national champions Kansas.

