Chilly Monday despite some afternoon sunshine

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Cold temperatures have been the rule over the past week and that will remain the case for our Monday.

As the day starts, temperatures will be in the upper teens to low 20s with gusty winds pushing wind chills into the single digits.

Cloud cover will be plentiful with a few flurries possible as well.

Things will improve some as the day goes on with the winds subsiding and some sunshine breaking through the clouds.

Monday Wind Gusts (WOWT)

However, we only manage to climb to near the freezing mark for the high with wind chills only in the 20s.

Monday Forecast (WOWT)

With a mostly clear sky in place overnight, temps will fall back into the teens overnight with some pockets of fog trying to form, especially in Iowa.

Winds will pick up out of the south for our Tuesday, helping to boost us into the upper 40s.

Gusts could top 30 miles per hour but they will be even stronger on Wednesday, possibly reaching 40 miles per hour.

This will somewhat diminish the impact of the temperatures climbing to 60 degrees; still, that is the warmest we have been for a while and it is by far the warmest temperature we have in the forecast.

Forecast Highs This Week (WOWT)

Cloud cover will be increasing as Wednesday goes on ahead of our next system.

Showers will be with us early Thursday before temperatures start to drop later in the morning.

Thursday Precipitation (WOWT)

In the afternoon, some snow looks to mix in before the precipitation ends.

Still, higher snowfall totals look to end up to our north with less than an inch expected for us.

Behind that system, winds will be gusting up over 40 miles per hour on Friday with highs only near 30 degrees.

The weekend stays cold with highs in the 20s Saturday and 30s again Sunday.

