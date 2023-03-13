We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

7 killed in capsized San Diego boats were Mexican migrants

Two boats, one overturned, sit on Blacks Beach, Sunday, March 12, 2023, in San Diego....
Two boats, one overturned, sit on Blacks Beach, Sunday, March 12, 2023, in San Diego. Authorities say multiple people were killed when two suspected smuggling boats overturned off the coast San Diego, and crews were searching for other victims.(AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - At least seven of eight people killed when two boats capsized in shallow but turbulent surf off the San Diego coast were Mexican migrants, Mexican officials said Monday.

Preliminary identification was based on records found with people’s bodies when they were recovered, the Mexican consulate in San Diego said in a news release. The nationality of the eighth person was unknown.

The consulate didn’t provide ages, genders or other information about the people killed in one of the deadliest maritime migrant smuggling operations off U.S. waters. Rescue authorities have said all were adults.

A Spanish-speaking woman who called 911 said she was among eight people on a vessel that reached shore and that 15 people were on another boat that overturned. Authorities found two capsized boats in shallow water amid thick fog late Saturday.

The Coast Guard suspended its search for remains on Sunday. Survivors may have escaped on land, including the woman who called 911. Authorities did not know her whereabouts.

The Border Patrol reports hundreds of known smuggling attempts each year on the California coast. Carlos González Gutiérrez, Mexico’s consul general in San Diego, on Monday warned against the perilous trip.

“People planning to cross the border into the United States, either by land or sea, should know that human smugglers will take advantage of their need in order to obtain illicit money, distorting reality, creating false expectations, and exposing them to high-risk conditions where they may lose their lives,” he said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska lawmaker continues effort to eliminate property, income and corporate taxes, replace them with consumption tax
Bob and Loveda Proctor were found deceased, according to Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office.
Missing Aurora couple found deceased
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is investigating after 39-year-old Laron Hodges' body was...
Douglas County Sheriff: Missing Omaha man’s body found concealed in vehicle
Robert, 89, and Loveda, 92, Proctor were found dead near a vehicle stuck on a minimum...
Elderly couple missing for months found dead in Nebraska
File - police lights
Omaha woman sentenced for child neglect resulting in death arrested for violating probation

Latest News

Eighteen murders were also reported to be hate crimes.
FBI: Hate crimes showed another alarming rise in 2021
A statement issued Saturday on behalf of the Rochester Main Street Armory and owner Scott...
Venue issues first statement after GloRilla concert deaths
An Omaha boy got the surprise of a lifetime thanks to Make-A-Wish.
Omaha boy with a rare heart condition gets wish fulfilled
President Biden took the state with the UK, Australian prime ministers.
Biden announces nuclear-powered submarines for Australia