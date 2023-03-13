42-year-old Lincoln man arrested after allegedly pointing laser at helicopter

This November 2022 image shows a Bell 505 helicopter, added to the Nebraska State Patrol aviation division.(KOLN)
By Jacob Comer
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - A man was arrested Friday night for allegedly pointing a laser at a Nebraska State Patrol helicopter multiple times as it flew over Lincoln.

According to the Nebraska State Patrol, at roughly 10 p.m. Friday, pilots launched from the Lincoln Airport to help the Lincoln Police Department with an operation.

Shortly after take-off, the pilots were west of downtown Lincoln when a laser was pointed at the helicopter. The pilots reported the laser to Lincoln Air Traffic Control.

The laser struck the helicopter multiple times as the pilots searched for where it was coming from. The pilots managed to pinpoint the laser’s origin to a person walking on a path near Salt Creek.

State troopers and Lincoln Police Officers found the suspect and allegedly saw that he had a laser pointer with him.

Nebraska State Patrol identified the suspect as 42-year-old Lee Cimfel of Lincoln. Cimfel was lodged in Lancaster County Jail for second-degree assault.

Pointing a laser at an aircraft is a federal offense and the incident was reported to the Federal Aviation Administration.

