Missing Aurora couple found deceased

Bob and Loveda Proctor were found deceased, according to Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office.
Bob and Loveda Proctor were found deceased, according to Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office.(Aurora Police Department)
By Kasey Mintz
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 8:13 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Bob and Loveda Proctor were found deceased, according to Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office.

Saturday at approximately 3:15 p.m. the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by a citizen who found a vehicle stuck on a minimum maintenance road north of 100th and Keystone Road almost 11 miles northeast of Kearney.

Deputies were able to locate the vehicle, which was identified as the missing vehicle of the Aurora, NE couple Robert and Loveda Proctor. Two adults were located deceased in the area of the scene, and preliminary investigation has identified the persons as Robert and Loveda Proctor. Foul play is not suspected.

Autopsies have been ordered by the Buffalo County Attorney’s Office. The investigation is ongoing, and includes the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office, Aurora Police Department, and Kearney Police Department.

The couple has been missing since mid-January. The Aurora Police Department and other law enforcement agencies received several tips as to their location.

Back in January, Grand Island Police said they were able to confirm a sighting of the couple in the area of Faidley Avenue and Webb Road on Wednesday, January 11 at 8:15 p.m. They were in their blue Chrysler Pacifica. GIPD said they have no information to suggest they returned to Grand Island.

In February, Aurora Police confirmed by video surveillance that Robert and Loveda Proctor were observed on Jan. 12, 2023 at 1:02 a.m. They were spotted at the Pump & Pantry on Highway 6 on the east side of Hastings.

More recently, Dive team Adventures with Purpose is made up of a group of scuba divers who use sonar to locate missing persons, aided in the search for the couple.

Bob was 89-years-old, and Loveda was 92-years-old.

Copyright 2023 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is investigating after 39-year-old Laron Hodges' body was...
Douglas County Sheriff: Missing Omaha man’s body found concealed in vehicle
FILE - The Dorel Juvenile Group said the lower seat anchors used to secure the child seat base...
Nearly 60,000 car seats recalled for failing seat anchors
A Lincoln man has died following a crash near 96th and I Streets Friday afternoon.
Lincoln man dies after two-vehicle crash in southwest Omaha
Fire from cooking accident causes $8,500 in damage to Omaha apartment
Jack Healey
High school basketball state championship games are set following semifinals

Latest News

Today's Forecast
David’s Morning Forecast - Early sun, then cloudy and chilly
Early sun, then cloudy and chilly
A Lincoln pastor and three others will distribute food near Ukraine's embattled Kherson.
Four heading to Ukraine to deliver 1,500 meals on mission trip
A broken water pipe at the Nebraska State Penitentiary has affected four housing units, placing...
Nebraska State Penitentiary fixes broken water pipe