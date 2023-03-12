David’s Morning Forecast - Early sun, then cloudy and chilly

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Skies cleared out temporarily early this morning allowing temperatures to fall off into the mid-20s around the area. Breezy northwest winds have dropped wind chills into the teens. We will see some sunshine through midday, but clouds will roll back in by the afternoon leading to a gray second half of the day. Gusty northwest winds will develop as well, reaching 30 to 35mph at times late this morning into the afternoon. The gusty winds along with cloudier skies will keep us chilly, highs only in the low 30s in the metro with wind chills in the 20s all day long.

Today's Forecast (WOWT)

The chilly weather sticks with us into Monday. Expect cloudy skies in the morning, but a little more sunshine is possible in the afternoon. Winds will not be quite as strong which will help slightly, however highs still only top out in the low to mid-30s for the metro. Temperatures drop back into the 20s after sunset Monday evening.

Temperature trend this week (WOWT)

A little thaw kicks in on Tuesday with extra sunshine and a south breeze. Temperatures push into the mid and upper 40s for Tuesday afternoon, still below average for this time of year but feeling a little better. A short-lived taste of Spring arrives for Wednesday. It will be breezy with more clouds, but highs should top out near 60 degrees in the metro.

Next wintry system arrives Thursday (WOWT)

Unfortunately, another storm system pushes into the plains on Thursday bringing rain and colder temperatures. That rain may change over to snow by Thursday evening or overnight as the colder weather moves back in for the end of the week. Highs likely fall back into the low 30s for Friday and the upcoming weekend.

