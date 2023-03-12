David’s Evening Forecast - Staying cold to start the week

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Cloudy skies and strong north to northwest winds kept us very cold today, temperatures struggled to move more than a couple degrees in the metro. Most readings were still in the upper 20s around town late this afternoon, with wind chills in the teens thanks to northwest winds gusting over 30mph. The strong north wind will continue this evening, though it may back off slightly after sunset. Gusts of 15 to 25mph are still possible through the evening hours which will keep wind chills in the teens and potentially single digits at times. Temperatures will slowly drop through the 20s, falling into the low 20s by Monday morning.

Wind chills tonight (WOWT)

More clouds and chilly weather is expected for Monday. Temperatures start off in the low 20s, and will be slow to warm thanks to the cloudy skies and north wind. Thankfully, the wind will not be quite as strong on Monday, and should slowly back off to around 5 to 10mph by the afternoon. However, that will still be enough to lock in the colder air. Afternoon highs likely only reach the low 30s around the metro, slightly warmer across southeast Nebraska. Clouds should thin out by the afternoon, but we won’t see enough sun to bring us much in the way of warming.

Monday's Forecast (WOWT)

Finally some milder air begins to arrive on Tuesday, but it will come with breeze conditions once again. A southeast wind of 20 to 30mph along with partly sunny skies will help to warm temperature into the middle and upper 40s by Tuesday afternoon. Wednesday brings us a little taste of Spring as highs jump to around 60 degrees. Unfortunately, that warmth comes with even more wind a south gusts could reach 40mph.

Temperature trend this week (WOWT)

That warm-up leads right into our next storm system, arriving on Thursday. Rain chances increase in the morning on Thursday as colder air begins to push into the area. Expect windy conditions and dropping temperatures Thursday afternoon, potentially dropping into the 30s by the evening. This will likely lead to a mix of rain and snow, potentially changing over to all snow by the evening and overnight. Some snow accumulation is possible, though the heavier amounts appear to be tracking north of the metro for the time being. Much colder air pushes in behind this system, dropping highs back into the 20s and 30s for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Rain to snow chance on Thursday (WOWT)

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.