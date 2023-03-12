Bellevue West, Skutt Catholic and Ashland-Greenwood celebrate state championships

Bellevue West Class A state champions
Bellevue West Class A state champions(Joe Nugent)
By Joe Nugent
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 9:41 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Bellevue West controlled the Class A state championship winning 64-41 in the fourth consecutive meeting in this game against Millard North. The two teams are tied 2-2 after those four games. Bellevue West played great defense holding the Mustangs to 28% shooting and not allowing a field goal until the first minute of the second quarter. Josiah Dotzler led the T-Birds with 16 points, Skylen Williams also had 16 for Millard North. Skylen was 5-5 from the arc.

In Class B Skutt Catholic beat Platteview 57-50, a game that was much closer than the final score. It was back and forth from late in the second quarter to the final minute. The Trojans lost Connor Millikan in the fourth quarter after he was whistled for a fifth foul, the second-leading scorer in state history had 20 points. JJ Ferrin led the Skyhawks with 21 points. They outscored Platteview 18-6 in the fourth quarter.

In Class C1 Ashland-Greenwood won the rematch with Auburn 54-24. The Bluejays go back-to-back and only committed three turnovers. They also shot 58% from the field.

