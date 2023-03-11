Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - March 10
This week’s most-viewed coverage included vandalism at a soccer field, a large industrial fire and a sneak peek at a new museum.
(WOWT) - Below are WOWT’s most watched videos, most clicked stories, and most engaged social media posts for the week ending Friday, March 10.
WOWT’s Top 6 videos
6. Vandals strike again at Lake Zorinsky
Deep tire ruts have added an unwanted twist to training at Lake Zorinsky Fields.
5. Industrial fire near JFK & L Street
Authorities were diverting traffic on L Street in south Omaha on Wednesday night after a large fire broke out in a nearby industrial area off the JFK Freeway.
4. Officials release Omaha streetcar design, stops to public
The Omaha Streetcar Authority said that they’re ready for the public to get a closer look at preliminary designs and give input on stop locations and ask questions.
3. Nuisance water flow a mystery to neighbors and M.U.D.
A neverending trickle of water has made a big splash among those who drive on Atwood Avenue or live next to it.
2. Sarpy County contractor arrested; bonds out of jail
A 6 News investigation from last year exposed a contractor taking money from homeowners and not doing the work. Authorities waited weeks to see if the job got done.
1. New Luminarium science museum set to open
A new science museum is coming to the metro, and 6 News got a sneak peek.
WOWT’s Top 6 stories
This week's top stories
WOWT’s Top 6 most engaged posts
6. Abandoned newborn dies
5. Bobcat in dog’s bed
4. Iowa woman turns 106
3. Plant-based Reese’s
2. Omaha Streetcar
1. Dog found 1,500 miles away
CATCH UP
Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.