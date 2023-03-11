Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - March 10

This week’s most-viewed coverage included vandalism at a soccer field, a large industrial fire and a sneak peek at a new museum.
6 News WOWT is on your side, bringing you the latest local news, weather, and sports.
By Jacob Comer
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 11:03 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
(WOWT) - Below are WOWT’s most watched videos, most clicked stories, and most engaged social media posts for the week ending Friday, March 10.

WOWT’s Top 6 videos

6. Vandals strike again at Lake Zorinsky

Deep tire ruts have added an unwanted twist to training at Lake Zorinsky Fields.

Vandals have struck again at Lake Zorinsky -- this time tearing up the park's soccer fields.

5. Industrial fire near JFK & L Street

Authorities were diverting traffic on L Street in south Omaha on Wednesday night after a large fire broke out in a nearby industrial area off the JFK Freeway.

4. Officials release Omaha streetcar design, stops to public

The Omaha Streetcar Authority said that they’re ready for the public to get a closer look at preliminary designs and give input on stop locations and ask questions.

Omaha got its first look at the proposed streetcar at a meeting in Midtown Crossing tonight.

3. Nuisance water flow a mystery to neighbors and M.U.D.

A neverending trickle of water has made a big splash among those who drive on Atwood Avenue or live next to it.

A Southwest Omaha neighborhood is attempting to solve a mystery -- a water leak that MUD says isn't on its line.

2. Sarpy County contractor arrested; bonds out of jail

A 6 News investigation from last year exposed a contractor taking money from homeowners and not doing the work. Authorities waited weeks to see if the job got done.

A contractor 6 On Your Side first told you about in December is now out of jail -- and still hasn't issued the refunds he promised customers.

1. New Luminarium science museum set to open

A new science museum is coming to the metro, and 6 News got a sneak peek.

WOWT’s Top 6 stories

This week's top stories
1. Disgraced Sarpy County contractor bonds out of jail
2. Former Omaha Corrections employee arrested for alleged relationship with convicted murderer
3. A sneak peek into the new Kiewit Luminarium
4. Omaha streetcar: City unveils route details, design plans
5. Nebraska State Patrol arrests 12 drivers during first weekend of state basketball
6. Overnight Omaha fire causes more than $300,000 in damage

WOWT’s Top 6 most engaged posts

6. Abandoned newborn dies

5. Bobcat in dog’s bed

4. Iowa woman turns 106

3. Plant-based Reese’s

2. Omaha Streetcar

1. Dog found 1,500 miles away

