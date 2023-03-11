‘A Queen’s Legacy’ mural expanding with more faces of Omaha murder victims

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - On North 24th Street in Omaha, you’ll find a mural entitled ‘A Queen’s Legacy’.

At the center is Jameila Hesseltine. She’s surrounded by four other women: Jasmine Harris, Janee Hadan, Latecia Fox and Jakela Foster.

Each of their lives were taken by gun violence and their murders remain unsolved. Also on the mural are two scrolls listing the names of other female murder victims.

“For those who are out here doing it, why? It’s not worth it,” said Buffy Bush, sister of Jameila Hesseltine and founder of Families of the Stolen.

In 2022, Bush unveiled the mural as a place for families to remember who they loved as they still wait for answers.

“It has become a place of reflection and healing. So it must continue because now there’s so many other families that have been affected,” Bush said.

By the end of April, the mural will be expanded. Six more faces and two more scrolls of female victims will be added. It will also include the face of one man, Army Sgt. Kyle LeFlore. Bush calls him their guardian angel.

“He served two tours. He came home to visit his family and he was robbed while having a good time at a bar. They robbed him of his jewelry and killed him.”

Unlike many others, Leflore’s murder was solved.

According to Bush, while the days never get easier, her message remains the same.

“If you know something, say something. Do something. There’s so many people hurting. Put the guns down.”

On May 13, Bush is hosting a fundraiser flea market in support of the mural. Proceeds will go to the mural’s artist, Dany Reyes.

