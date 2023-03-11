QR codes growing in popularity in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - QR codes -- you’ve likely heard of them and even used them. Now, it seems the squiggly square is everywhere.

They’re helping us get a job, find some new friends, report a crime, show up on time -- not to mention ordering our food, even pouring our own drink.

“Based on the latest data, the total QR code scans in the last year was 83.4 million,” said Dr. Lei Guo, assistant professor at UNO’s School of Communication. “Compared with the data in 2017, it increased 300%.”

The “quick reader code” was created in Japan in 1994 and made its way to the United States in 2011, where it was largely overlooked until the early days of COVID, when businesses were forced to adapt to keep their doors open.

“I have days where I have five tables walk in at the same time, and I don’t have a second to drop off the menu and walk them through the menu,” said restaurant manager Kirsten Ipock. “Using a QR code is something I can just say, ‘Hey, scan this, it’ll tell you everything you need to know.’”

“The QR codes have been huge for us because we can put the same code everywhere and it’s live-updating,” said Connor Kavulak with Nebraska Brewing Company. “It was something we kind of figured was dead for quite sometime, but in today’s modern world, they’ve become incredibly relevant.”

If you haven’t used a QR code, it’s simple. Open the camera app on your smartphone, point it at the squiggly square and it takes you where it wants to take you.

Or, in the case of Omaha artist Watie White’s art students at Bryan Middle School -- it gets you Rick-rolled.

“They thought of putting a QR code, hiding it in plain view in the mural, which would be sort of a strange thing to happen upon if you’re an adult,” White said. “And then you take out your phone to see what exactly this QR code is, and it takes you to a YouTube video of Rick Astley singing ‘Never Gonna Give You Up.’ It’s kind of the silliest, goofiest 10-year-old’s joke.”

So if you’re one of the millions who click on the code, be prepared to be taken...somewhere in cyberspace.

We’re warned all is not fun and games with the QR code. Dr. Guo says new research shows growing risk to individual privacy in China, Hong Kong and some other countries.

