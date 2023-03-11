Omaha firefighters carry on with tradition during St. Patrick’s Day Parade

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The rain didn’t stop spectators from lining the streets for the annual St. Patrick’s Day parade in downtown Omaha.

“Last year it was freezing, this year it’s raining. But it is what it is, you can’t control the weather,” says Chris Langdon with the Ancient Order of Hibernians.

Over 70 organizations carried on with this year’s St. Patrick’s Day festivities.

“We’re so grateful that people showed up we can’t thank them enough,” says Langdon.

Along with the parade, Omaha firefighters continued on with their own tradition.

“Omaha firefighters sacrifice every single day for the citizens of Omaha but also 58 of them have made the ultimate sacrifice,” says Trevor Towey, the President of Omaha Professional Firefighters.

Those 58 fallen firefighters are represented in these flags. Each one bearing their names and carried down the parade route.

“Not everyone calls 911, but when they do, Omaha firefighters are going to show up and we show up to every single call,” says Towey.

Although St. Patrick’s day gives many people a reason to celebrate, it can also serve as a day to remember.

“Unfortunately, it’s a dangerous job and 58 of our firefighters went to work one day and never made it home to their families. It’s a good reminder to us and to the citizens of what we do,” says Towey.

Our very own Chief Meteorologist Emily Roehler was also at the parade. She was one of the judges deciding who won the best float, best costume and best musical number.

