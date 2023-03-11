Omaha firefighters carry on with tradition during St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Despite the rain, Omaha's annual St. Patrick's Day Parade saw a good turnout
Despite the rain, Omaha's annual St. Patrick's Day Parade saw a good turnout(Emily Roehler)
By Erin Hartley
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 1:52 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The rain didn’t stop spectators from lining the streets for the annual St. Patrick’s Day parade in downtown Omaha.

“Last year it was freezing, this year it’s raining. But it is what it is, you can’t control the weather,” says Chris Langdon with the Ancient Order of Hibernians.

Over 70 organizations carried on with this year’s St. Patrick’s Day festivities.

“We’re so grateful that people showed up we can’t thank them enough,” says Langdon.

Along with the parade, Omaha firefighters continued on with their own tradition.

“Omaha firefighters sacrifice every single day for the citizens of Omaha but also 58 of them have made the ultimate sacrifice,” says Trevor Towey, the President of Omaha Professional Firefighters.

Those 58 fallen firefighters are represented in these flags. Each one bearing their names and carried down the parade route.

“Not everyone calls 911, but when they do, Omaha firefighters are going to show up and we show up to every single call,” says Towey.

Although St. Patrick’s day gives many people a reason to celebrate, it can also serve as a day to remember.

“Unfortunately, it’s a dangerous job and 58 of our firefighters went to work one day and never made it home to their families. It’s a good reminder to us and to the citizens of what we do,” says Towey.

Our very own Chief Meteorologist Emily Roehler was also at the parade. She was one of the judges deciding who won the best float, best costume and best musical number.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A record number of people decided to pay their outstanding property tax bills last month in...
Douglas County Treasurer slammed with property tax payments, lien bids
A Lincoln man has died following a crash near 96th and I Streets Friday afternoon.
Lincoln man dies after two-vehicle crash in southwest Omaha
Justice has been served for a couple after their wedding money was stolen by a former hotel...
Beatrice wedding thief ordered to pay restitution for stealing couple’s gift money
Two injured in Omaha crash
Motorcyclist charged with homicide in fatal Omaha DUI crash that cost him his leg
A worker suffocated in a grain bin in Roseland, Nebraska on Sept. 12, 2022.
Agriculture company faces $531K fine after Nebraska worker suffocates in grain bin

Latest News

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is investigating after 39-year-old Laron Hodges' body was...
Douglas County Sheriff: Missing Omaha man’s body found concealed in vehicle
Fire from cooking accident causes $8,500 in damage to Omaha apartment
6 News WOWT is on your side, bringing you the latest local news, weather, and sports.
Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - March 10
Today's Forecast
David’s Morning Forecast - Wintry mix with slushy snow today