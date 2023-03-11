No. 15 Xavier beats No. 24 Creighton 82-60 in BIG EAST Tournament semifinals

6 News WOWT Live at 10
By Joe Nugent
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 11:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After taking a 5-0 lead early it was all Xavier after that in the BIG EAST Tournament semifinal, Musketeers won 82-60. Ryan Kalkbrenner led the Jays with 18 points, he made all seven shots, but the rest of the team was 14 of 49. Creighton was attempting to make a third consecutive BIG EAST championship game.

The Musketeers turned 11 Creighton first-half turnovers into 17 points. They led by 14 at the break and the Jays cut the difference to a 13-points multiple times in the second half. Up next, the NCAA Tournament Selection Show. The team will watch it at Sokol Arena with Bluejay fans. It is a free event open to the public, doors will open at 4 p.m. Sunday, the show will begin at 5 p.m. The Jays womens team will watch their selection show at 7 p.m. also inside Sokol Arena.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A record number of people decided to pay their outstanding property tax bills last month in...
Douglas County Treasurer slammed with property tax payments, lien bids
Two injured in Omaha crash
Motorcyclist charged with homicide in fatal Omaha DUI crash that cost him his leg
Dr. Aaron Plas, incoming Bennington Public Schools superintendent
New superintendent announced for Bennington Public Schools
Omaha Police performing DUI enforcement operation this weekend
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office has joined Omaha's homeless task force in an effort to find...
Douglas County Sheriff addresses incidents involving homeless people

Latest News

Creighton's Baylor Scheierman (55) reacts against Mason Miller (13) scores in the first half of...
Creighton beats Villanova in BIG EAST quarterfinal 87-74, Xavier up next
Villanova's Mark Armstrong, left, passes against Creighton's Ryan Kalkbrenner during the second...
Ryan Kalkbrenner becomes a two-time BIG EAST Defensive Player of the Year
Greg McDermott
Creighton locks up three seed with an 84-70 win at DePaul
Baylor Scheierman
On Senior Night Creighton beats Georgetown 99-59