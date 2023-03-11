No. 15 Xavier beats No. 24 Creighton 82-60 in BIG EAST Tournament semifinals

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After taking a 5-0 lead early it was all Xavier after that in the BIG EAST Tournament semifinal, Musketeers won 82-60. Ryan Kalkbrenner led the Jays with 18 points, he made all seven shots, but the rest of the team was 14 of 49. Creighton was attempting to make a third consecutive BIG EAST championship game.

The Musketeers turned 11 Creighton first-half turnovers into 17 points. They led by 14 at the break and the Jays cut the difference to a 13-points multiple times in the second half. Up next, the NCAA Tournament Selection Show. The team will watch it at Sokol Arena with Bluejay fans. It is a free event open to the public, doors will open at 4 p.m. Sunday, the show will begin at 5 p.m. The Jays womens team will watch their selection show at 7 p.m. also inside Sokol Arena.

