Hundreds of Nebraska inmates impacted by broken water pipe

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - A broken water pipe at the Nebraska State Penitentiary in Lincoln has affected four housing units.

According to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS), the broken pipe caused four housing units to be placed on “modified operations.”

NDCS described modified operations as “actions taken to more closely control movement of inmates within a facility due to safety and security needs.” The modified operations can include confinement in cells of a portion of the inmate population, cancellation of programs or work activities and direct escort of certain inmates – as determined by the warden or designee.

Roughly 600 inmates are affected by the situation.

Diane Sabatka-Rine, the interim director at the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, says water and steam have been shut off to the housing units, shop areas and other support buildings.

Portable restrooms and bottled water have been provided to the inmates, and meals will still be provided on Styrofoam trays.

NDCS says the cause of the break isn’t known yet, but digging in the areas has begun and repairs will start when the break is identified.

“We hope to have water restored tomorrow,” said NSP Warden Michele Wilhelm in a release. “Admittedly, that will depend on identifying the initial break and insuring no other leaks happen as the water is restored, which can sometimes occur with older pipes.”

Wilhelm says if the water outage lasts too long, further steps will be taken to ensure the inmates are accommodated, including letting them take showers in another location.

This isn’t the first time the Nebraska State Penitentiary has had water issues. In November 2022, a burst pipe caused evacuations of a housing unit. Further back in October 2021, roughly 1,200 inmates went without running water as the facility did repairs to leaking pipes.

