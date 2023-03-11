High school basketball state championship games are set following semifinals

6 News WOWT Live at 10
By Joe Nugent
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 11:32 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Bellevue West and Millard North will meet for a fourth straight year in the Class A state championship. The T-Birds beat Westside 74-41 in the semifinals, the Mustangs beat Gretna 54-52. The Dragons had a couple looks in the final seconds but could not connect. The Class A game will start at 6:15 p.m.

The Class B game will feature Skutt Catholic and Platteview. The Skyhawks beat Crete 57-55 thanks in part to a block at the horn by Jack Healey. The Trojans beat York 80-54. Auburn will play in the Class C1 state championship for a fifth consecutive year, they beat Omaha Concordia 54-53. Ashland-Greenwood is back in the game for a second straight year, the Bluejays won it all last year and beat Ogallala 50-20 in the semifinals. The Class B game will start at 1 p.m. and the C1 game will begin at 11 a.m.

