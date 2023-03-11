Fire from cooking accident causes $8,500 in damage to Omaha apartment

(Live 5)
By Jacob Comer
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 11:26 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A cooking accident prompted a response from the Omaha Fire Department Saturday morning.

According to the Omaha Fire Department, at 5:03 a.m. crews were called to an apartment near 114th and West Maple Road.

Crews arrived and could see smoke showing at the apartment. Crews got inside and it took them just a few minutes to extinguish the fire in the apartment’s kitchen.

All the residents safely evacuated and no injuries were reported.

Omaha Fire investigators say the blaze was caused by unattended cooking, and the fire caused an estimated $8,500 in total damage.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A record number of people decided to pay their outstanding property tax bills last month in...
Douglas County Treasurer slammed with property tax payments, lien bids
A Lincoln man has died following a crash near 96th and I Streets Friday afternoon.
Lincoln man dies after two-vehicle crash in southwest Omaha
Justice has been served for a couple after their wedding money was stolen by a former hotel...
Beatrice wedding thief ordered to pay restitution for stealing couple’s gift money
Two injured in Omaha crash
Motorcyclist charged with homicide in fatal Omaha DUI crash that cost him his leg
A worker suffocated in a grain bin in Roseland, Nebraska on Sept. 12, 2022.
Agriculture company faces $531K fine after Nebraska worker suffocates in grain bin

Latest News

6 News WOWT is on your side, bringing you the latest local news, weather, and sports.
Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - March 10
Today's Forecast
David’s Morning Forecast - Wintry mix with slushy snow today
Wintry mix with slushy snow today
The 156th Street widening project is underway, and drivers are learning to live with the delays...
Drivers adjusting to 156th Street widening project