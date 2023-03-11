Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Chilly this weekend with snow chances Saturday

Emily's 3 day forecast
By Emily Roehler
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 6:19 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Saturday will bring in our next chance for mixed showers and a change to snow, so factor that into you weekend plans! We’ll start the day with scattered rain to snow showers that will continue through about midday before transitioning over to all snow... after that we should gradually clear and stay drier for the rest of the afternoon in the mid-upper 30s.

Saturday forecast
Saturday forecast(wowt)

This will leave behind 1-3″ of slushy, wet snow for the Metro and up to 5″ for areas to the NE where we clear around 5-6PM.

Snow forecast
Snow forecast(wowt)

Sunday will be sunnier but cooler, a high of 33, and breezy with gusts to the 30s. This will make it feel very chilly! So neither day is looking great for your outdoor plans this weekend.

Chilly Sunday
Chilly Sunday(wowt)

Highs will stay chilly Monday with a warm up for the middle of next week to the 60s! Thursday brings another chance for rain to snow.

10 day forecast
10 day forecast(wowt)

Precipitation starts as rain and snow Saturday, changes to a wet snow