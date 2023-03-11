Drivers adjusting to 156th Street widening project

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The project to widen and modernize 156th Street south of Dodge to Pacific started in 2018, and we first saw the artist’s renderings of the plan four years ago.

The heavy traffic of a growing suburban area stretching from Millard North toward Bennington had a destructive impact on the road and sidewalks leading to Kiewit Middle School from both directions.

Sooner or later, the work had to begin.

“If we’re doing a capacity enhancement project on an arterial street, you know, we’re always faced with businesses, entrances, the neighborhoods, those kinds of things,” said Austin Rowser with Omaha Public Works. “So we do a lot of those approaches, that approach-type work. Our contractors, our designers, our construction people are really well versed at coordinating those and making sure that access is impeded as little as possible.”

The final plan was presented to the public before street widening began Monday. Phase A runs on the left side from Pacific Avenue going right to the north to Howard Street.

“All of 2023 we’ll have closures going throughout the area there, there is a hard closure, so you can’t go all the way from Pacific to Dodge,” Rowser said. “With subsequent phases, that’ll go away and we’ll get traffic at some point to open back up.”

This closure is right at Kiewit Middle -- creating challenges for school pick-up and drop-off.

“I have a kid in high school, he’s right up the street so I could just take Pacific and be there in five seconds,” said parent Cal Allen. “Now I have to turn around and get back on the highway. It’s troublesome, it’s annoying, but it’s fine. It happens.”

That work will continue until about November of this year. Phase B will get underway when Millard schools break for the summer.

“We’ve got it phased specifically for the school,” Rowser said. “We’ve got benchmarks built into the project that the contractor has to meet to make sure that we don’t impact that school any more than we have to.”

It’s not just about school or even neighborhood traffic -- the south end of this closure is at Pacific. That’s a key cut-through if you’re trying to access Dodge from the Millard side.

This is where the bottleneck already happens, and where extra turning lanes from and onto Pacific will go in.

For several months over the summer, Pacific will see several lane shifts and closures.

“I think we had plenty of notice, and I appreciate that,” said Kiewit Middle parent Betsy Funk. “We had lots of signage and lots of information from the schools about which directions to go and we even got a map. It’s never ideal, but I think the project is important and we just all have to do our best to manage with it.”

The project is set to wrap up by Spring 2024.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.